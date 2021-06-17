A Santa Maria man was identified Thursday as the suspect wanted in connection to the shooting death of a Guadalupe man last month near the intersection of Lincoln and Mill streets.
Police identified Alfredo Alaniz Jr., 21, as the suspect in the shooting that killed 19-year-old Mario Angel Gonzalez shortly after 2 a.m. May 16, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Andy Magallon.
Responding officers located Gonzalez near the intersection with gunshot wounds and lying in the middle of the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
An initial investigation revealed that Alaniz produced a firearm and shot Gonzalez after a verbal altercation with a group of people, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Terry Flaa.
Alaniz is described as a Hispanic male, standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing around 210 pounds with black hair and green eyes. He also has a tattoo of an “S” on his right cheek and a tattoo of a ship on the left side of his head, according to Magallon.
Alaniz should be considered armed and dangerous and, if seen, the public is urged not to confront or attempt to apprehend him and to instead contact law enforcement immediately.
"It is the mission of the Santa Maria Police Department to do everything we can to keep members of this community safe and hold those accountable who would cause harm to others," Magallon said.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Alaniz is urged to contact Santa Maria Police Department Detective Ryan Preast at 805-928-3781, ext. 1683. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.
Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Wednesday, June 9
INCIDENT — At 12:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Main Street and South Railroad Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 12:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of South Miller Street and Centerpointe Parkway.
INCIDENT — At 2:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of South Blosser Road and West Cook Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 300 block of West Polk Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 100 block of Town Center East.
INCIDENT — At 7:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North Suey Park Drive and East Donovan Road.
INCIDENT — At 8:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 2000 block of A Street.
ARREST — At 9:54 p.m., Rodolfo Perez, 29, was arrested on a warrant in the 1400 block of North School Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of rape.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.
Tuesday, June 8
INCIDENT — At 1:12 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Park Avenue and South Miller Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of Vista Montana.
ARREST — At 5:51 a.m., Fernando Camarillo-Cervantes, 18, was arrested on a warrant in the 300 block of West Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jal on suspicion of murder.
ARREST — At 7:29 p.m., Alan Anderson, 46, was arrested in the 500 block of East Boone Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received 10 reports of fireworks.
Monday, June 7Updated
INCIDENT — At 6:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 400 block of North Oakley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1700 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 3:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of South Broadway and East Enos Drive.
INCIDENT —At 11:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 2000 block of North Preisker Lane.
ARREST — At 12:05 a.m., Irene Lopez, 40, was arrested in the 1200 block of East Lee Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 12:23 a.m., Oscar Nunez, 30, was arrested in the 200 block of Cooley Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 10:58 a.m., Joe Rentie, 28, was arrested on a warrant in the 800 block of East Stowell Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 9:23 p.m., Andres Ventura, 43, was arrested in the 700 block of West Fesler Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Sunday, June 6Updated
INCIDENT — At 8 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 2000 block of North Presiker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 8:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Newlove Drive and South Miller Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of West McCoy Lane.
INCIDENT — At 10:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of East Church and South Elizabeth streets.
Santa Maria Police received nine reports of fireworks.
Saturday, June 5Updated
INCIDENT — At 1:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of South Depot Street and West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Enos Drive and South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 7:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 1000 block of Blue Lake Lane.
ARREST — At 1:06 a.m., Sierra Perez, 19, was arrested in the 1700 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery; possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia; and obstruction.
ARREST — At 1;27 a.m., Jose Garcia-Heredia, 23, was arrested in the 1300 block of North Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force and driving the wrong way.
ARREST — At 1:46 a.m., Claudio Lopez, 20, was arrested in the 600 block of North Miller Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received 16 reports of fireworks.
Friday, June 4Updated
INCIDENT — At 12:39 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1700 block of Adelyne Lane.
INCIDENT — At 10:08 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1900 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision near the intersection of South Lincoln and West Boone streets.
ARREST — At 4:13 a.m., Max Limon-Ruiz, 22, was arrested on a warrant near northbound Highway 101 and Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery.
ARREST — At 1:18 p.m., Erik Zaragoza, 26, was arrested on a warrant in the 2100 block of Centerpointe Parkway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of contempt of court and driving under the influence, resulting in bodily injury.
Santa Maria Police received nine reports of fireworks.
Thursday, June 3Updated
INCIDENT — At 8:41 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at an uninhabited dwelling near the intersection of East Alvin and North East avenues.
INCIDENT — At 1:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at an uninhabited dwelling in the 700 block of East El Camino Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 200 block of West Carmen Lane.
INCIDENT — At 6:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Donaovan Road and North Carlotti Drive.
INCIDENT — At 10:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 2500 block of South Logan Drive.
INCIDENT — At 11:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant near northbound Highway 101 and Main Street.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Wednesday, June 2
INCIDENT — At 5:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1700 block of North Alison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of East Morrison Avenue.
Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.
Tuesday, June 1
INCIDENT — At 1:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 1100 block of North Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 4:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 100 block of West Mill Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of East Main and North McClelland streets.
INCIDENT — At 8 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1700 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1600 block of Black Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heart near the 700 block of East Fesler Street.
ARREST — At 4:25 p.m., Manolo Aguilar, 32, was arrested on a warrant in the 300 block of East Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with force, possibly causing great bodily injury.
ARREST — At 8:50 p.m., Melodi Zamora, 49, was arrested in the 1100 block of East Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and illegal possession of tear gas.
Santa Maria Police received seven reports of fireworks.
Monday, May 31Updated
INCIDENT — At 2:33 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Main Street and North Blosser Road.
INCIDENT — At 11:42 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant served near the intersection of South Broadway and East Plaza Drive.
INCIDENT — At 4:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of East Alvin Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of North Railroad Avenue.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.
Sunday, May 30Updated
INCIDENT — At 11:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 2000 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 8 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 300 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of East Playa Blanca Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of West McCoy Lane.
INCIDENT — At 10:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a homicide in the 500 block of West Boone Street.
ARREST — At 3:10 a.m., Erik Rocha Fernandez, 20, was arrested near the intersection of Elm Avenue and Donovan Road, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
ARREST — At 6:22 a.m., Arturo Lopez, 50, was arrested in the 200 block of East Grant Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking and assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.
ARREST — At 11:21 p.m., Alberto Rivera, 30, was arrested near the intersection of Broadway and Harding Avenue, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of DUI causing bodily injury.
Santa Maria Police received 31 reports of fireworks.
Saturday, May 29Updated
INCIDENT — At 3:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 1400 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of East Creston Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Creston and North McClelland streets.
INCIDENT — At 11:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of West Sheila Lane.
INCIDENT — At 11:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1900 block of South Estriga Court.
Santa Maria Police received five reports of fireworks.
Friday, May 28Updated
INCIDENT — At 12:08 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 1400 block of South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 11:03 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 500 block of South Lucas Drive.
INCIDENT — At 7:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1100 block of West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1300 block of West Battles Road.
ARREST — At 2:39 a.m., Brian Cervantes-Hernandez, 19, was arrested on a Ramey warrant in the 1700 block of South Depot Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony display of a firearm and threats.
ARREST — At 5:36 a.m., Pat Villegas, 62, was arrested in the 1600 block of Via Rico and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received 10 reports of fireworks.
Thursday, May 27Updated
INCIDENT — At 4:02 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 1200 block of Aspen Lane.
INCIDENT — At 9:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1500 block of South Bradley Road.
ARREST — At 4:58 a.m., Robert Ruiz, 19, was arrested near the intersection of Evergreen Avenue and School Street, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony stalking.
ARREST — At 3:01 p.m., Ramon Rivera, 18, was arrested on a warrant in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received 11 reports of fireworks.
Wednesday, May 26Updated
ARREST — At 12:38 p.m., Rubicel Ramirez, 34, was arrested on a warrant in the Los Angeles County Jail and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, threats and a probation violation.
Wednesday, May 26
INCIDENT — At 4:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 400 block of East Grant Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:37 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 400 block of East Mill Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 200 block of North Depot Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 400 block of South Oakley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of South Pine Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East McElhaney Avenue and North Miller Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near southbound Highway 101 and Santa Maria Way.
Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.
Tuesday, May 25
INCIDENT — At 12:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1000 block of West Cook Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 2200 block of South Depot Street.
ARREST — At 4:45 a.m., Rafael Ruiz, 30, was arrested in the 2000 block of South Lassen Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of associating with a criminal street gang, battery, DUI, driving on a suspended license and providing a false identification.
ARREST— At 9:50 a.m., Eduardo Gudino, 29, was arrested in the 1500 block of South Syracuse Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received six reports of fireworks.
Monday, May 24Updated
INCIDENT — At 6:45 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of South Biscayne Street and West Sonya Lane.
INCIDENT — At 5 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East McElhaney Avenue and North School Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of McCoy Lane.
ARREST — At 12:27 a.m., Bacilio Martinez, 41, was arrested in the 2500 block of South Rubel Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 2:32 p.m., Andres Chavez, 32, was arrested near the intersection of Black and Point Sal roads and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, resulting in bodily injury, and driving without a license.
Santa Maria Police received 10 reports of fireworks.
Sunday, May 23Updated
INCIDENT — At 12:46 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of West Evergreen Avenue.
INCIDENT —At 6:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of South Depot and West Cook streets.
INCIDENT — At 8:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 700 block of West Donovan Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 700 block of East Cook Street.
ARREST — At 1:08 a.m., Livia Morales-Casper, 22, was arrested in the 4000 block of Cedarhurst Drive in Orcutt and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received nine reports of fireworks.
Saturday, May 22Updated
INCIDENT — At 2:28 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 800 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 100 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 100 block of East McElhaney Avenue.
ARREST — At 4:21 a.m., Hector Rojas, 37, was arrested at an listed address on Santa Maria Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received 21 reports of fireworks.
Friday, May 21Updated
INCIDENT — At 12:18 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1800 block of North Duke Drive.
INCIDENT — At 12:26 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of North College Drive and East Donovan Road.
INCIDENT — At 12:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor traffic injury near the intersection of West Lemon and South Smith streets.
INCIDENT —At 4:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East El Camino and North Elizabeth streets.
INCIDENT — At 7:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 11:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of East Main Street.
ARREST — At 2:28 a.m., Guillermo Hernandez, 21, was arrested in the 300 block of West Carmen Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received five reports of fireworks.
Thursday, May 20Updated
INCIDENT — At 9:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North Preisker Lane and North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling near the intersection of West Harding and North Benwiley avenues.
INCIDENT — At 11:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of South College Drive and East Battles Road.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Wednesday, May 19
INCIDENT — At 2:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1900 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 2:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Betteravia Road and South College Drive.
INCIDENT — At 6:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of South School and East Cypress streets.
INCIDENT — At 6:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an arson in the 1200 block of West Bethel Lane.
INCIDENT — At 7:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of West Carmen Lane.
INCIDENT — At 11:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 600 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2300 block of North Bentley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of West Taylor Street.
ARREST — At 10:05 p.m., Peyton Krasner, 19, was arrested on a Ramey warrant in the 200 block of Eileen Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, false imprisonment, assaut with a deadly weapon, threats, witness intimidation and sexual battery.
Santa Maria Police received 17 reports of fireworks.
Tuesday, May 18Updated
INCIDENT — At 4:28 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 12:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of South Miller Street and Santa Maria Way.
INCIDENT — At 2:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the 900 block of West Gunner Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 600 block of West Ginkgo Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1200 block of North Benwiley Avenue.
ARREST — At 5:58 p.m., Joshua Akemon, 79, was arrested in the 500 block of North East Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.
Monday, May 17Updated
INCIDENT — At 10:38 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
Santa Maria Police received eight reports of fireworks.
Sunday, May 16Updated
INCIDENT — At 1:12 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 500 block of West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:14 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 200 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:04 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of West Orange Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a homicide near the intersection of North Lincoln and West Mill streets.
INCIDENT — At 2:32 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of McClelland Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:52 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 12:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling near the intersection of North Broadway and the Highway 101 off-ramp.
INCIDENT — At 5:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Evergreen Avenue and North Christina Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of West Orange Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 200 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant near the intersection of North Lincoln Street and West Agnes Avenue.
ARREST — At 9:46 a.m., Juan Gutierrez, 27, was arrested in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza in Lompoc and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery, misdemeanor domestic violence and fraudulent use of a credit card.
Santa Maria Police received nine reports of fireworks.
Saturday, May 15Updated
INCIDENT — At 8:03 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of North Broadway and East Tunnell Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 300 block of West Sheila Lane.
INCIDENT — At 7:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 200 block of West Orange Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of North Railroad Avenue and West Taylor Street.
ARREST — At 2:18 p.m., Jose Plascencia, 34, was arrested in the 200 block of Pinal Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force and trespassing.
Santa Maria Police received 12 reports of fireworks.
Friday, May 14Updated
INCIDENT — At 12:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1300 block of Yale Place.
INCIDENT — At 3:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of Morro Drive.
INCIDENT — At 9:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Fesler and North Vine streets.
ARREST — At 12:27 a.m., Angele Montoya, 26, was arrested in the 1800 block of Ironwood Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and witness intimidation.
ARREST — At 1:24 a.m., Mario Cantu, 31, was arrested in the 1400 block of North Oxford Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.
ARREST — At 6:47 p.m., Marc Gramespacher, 35, was arrested on a warrant in the 1500 block of West Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Thursday, May 13Updated
INCIDENT — At 11:33 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 2000 block of Roemer Court.
INCIDENT — At 4:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 800 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1100 block of West Alvin Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 200 block of East Battles Road.
INCIDENT — At 8:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Harding Avenue and North Dejoy Street.
ARREST — At 8:08 a.m., Adolfo Martinez, 44, was arrested on a warrant in the 1100 block of West Alvin Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 11:24 p.m., Agustin Rodriguez, 32, was arrested in the 500 block of West Morrison Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and an out-of-county warrant.
Wednesday, May 12Updated
INCIDENT — At 3:26 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 900 block of West Lee Drive.
INCIDENT — At 5:56 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots in the 300 block of East Fesler Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:51 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of Marcia Way.
INCIDENT — At 8:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of South Miller Street and East Las Flores Way.
INCIDENT — At 8:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of North Miller Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North Carlotti Drive and East Donovan Road.
ARREST — At 11:01 p.m., Stephanie Ruiz, 25, was arrested in the 400 block of East El Camino Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received five reports of fireworks.
Tuesday, May 11Updated
INCIDENT — At 1:27 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1400 block of North Depot Drive.
INCIDENT — At 5:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of South Broadway .
INCIDENT — At 4:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1700 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 5:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 1000 block of East Chapel Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of South Blosser and West Battles roads.
ARREST — At 9:54 p.m., Kristie Ruby, 30, was arrested in the 4400 block of Maritime Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, battery on a first responder and trespassing.
Monday, May 10Updated
INCIDENT — At 1:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 1000 block of Red Bark Road.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.
Sunday, May 9Updated
INCIDENT — At 12:26 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1900 block of South Rosita Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:35 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of West Cypress Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:38 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Enos Drive and South Miller Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1600 block of North Stratford Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Boone Street.
ARREST — At 4:56 a.m., Erick Martinez, 29, was arrested in the 1000 block of West Orange Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force and battery.
Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.
Saturday, May 8Updated
INCIDENT — At 9:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1300 block of West Beacon Way.
ARREST — At 3:45 a.m., Gabriela Moran, 19, was arrested in 300 block of West Creston Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and threats.
ARREST — At 4:09 a.m., Miguel Guzman, 36, was arrested on a warrant in the 700 block of West Fesler Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received 12 reports of fireworks.
Friday, May 7Updated
ARREST — At 10:05 a.m., Jesse Johnson, 56, was arrested in the 1200 block of Via Alta and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and possession of a controlled substance.
Thursday, May 6Updated
INCIDENT — At 1:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 2000 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 1:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of West Union Valley Parkway and Foxenwood Lane.
INCIDENT — At 2:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police served a felony warrant in the 1000 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 300 block of West Fesler Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Cook and South Depot streets.
INCIDENT — At 10:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1800 block of Camden Lane.
ARREST — At 12:54 p.m., David Urias, 31, was arrested in the 900 block of West Jewel Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking.
Wednesday, May 5
INCIDENT — At 11:39 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 3500 block of Santa Maria Way.
INCIDENT — At 12:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of East Mariposa Way.
INCIDENT — At 5:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Main Street and North College Drive.
INCIDENT — At 6:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 1700 block of Benwiley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 300 block of West Monroe Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1300 block of Lesley Court.
INCIDENT — At 8:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1200 block of Via Felice.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.
Tuesday, May 4Updated
INCIDENT — At 12:33 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of North Miller Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:47 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of East Orange Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:05 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 800 block of West Cypress Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:14 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Battles Road and South Depot Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a kidnapping in the 1000 block of West Lee Drive.
INCIDENT — At 7:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of Town Center East.
Santa Maria Police received six reports of fireworks.
Monday, May 3Updated
INCIDENT — At 4:26 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 700 block of West Church Street.
Santa Maria Police received five reports of fireworks.
Sunday, May 2:Updated
INCIDENT — At 10:20 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 1700 block of North McClelland Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of East Church Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 1400 block of East Church Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 100 block of Regal Drive.
ARREST — At 1:36 a.m., Wilfredo Guardado, 19, was arrested in the 500 block of Blosser Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, and vandalism.
Santa Maria Police received five reports of fireworks.
Saturday, May 1Updated
INCIDENT — At 2:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:36 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Harding Avenue and North Dejoy Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North Mary Drive and West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of Blosser Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 1000 block of East Henry Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of North East and East McElhaney avenues.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Friday, April 30Updated
INCIDENT — At 3:02 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 500 block of East Taft Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of East Church Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of West McCoy Lane.
INCIDENT — At 9:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2200 block of South Bradley Road.
ARREST — At 8:19 p.m., Linda Castro, 54, was arrested near the intersection of Entrada Way and Stowell Road and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Thursday, April 29Updated
INCIDENT — At 12:05 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1300 block of North Suey Road.
INCIDENT — At 1:23 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 100 block of Royal Place.
INCIDENT — At 2:08 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East McElhaney Avenue and North College Drive.
INCIDENT — At 4:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of West Lolita Lane.
ARREST — At 9:54 a.m., Rufino Vitervo-Aguilar, 35, was arrested in the 600 block of East Cypress Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 1:23 p.m., Thunderhawk Gutierrez, 31, was arrested in the 1700 block of South McClelland Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and violating a court order.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Wednesday, April 21
INCIDENT — At 12:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2300 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 600 block of Hartnell Road.
INCIDENT — At 6:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 2700 block of Industrial Parkway.
INCIDENT — At 9:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 900 block of Nan Court.
INCIDENT — At 9:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
Tuesday, April 20
INCIDENT — At 5:43 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of East Grant Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North Broadway and East Tunnell Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of East Alvin Avenue and North College Drive.
INCIDENT — At 8:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of Town Center East.
INCIDENT — At 11:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with injury in the 1600 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 1:16 p.m., Ricky Martinez, 34, was arrested on a warrant at San Luis Obispo County Jail and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 9:10 p.m., Gilberto Morales-Nunez, 38, was arrested in the 1100 block of West Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of engaging in a sex act with a minor, continuous sexual abuse of a minor and oral copulation of a minor.
Monday, April 19Updated
INCIDENT — At 4:47 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 300 block of West Orchard Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of North Benwiley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
Sunday, April 18Updated
INCIDENT — At 3:44 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun near the intersection of West Battles Road and South Thornburg Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of Walden Court.
ARREST — At 3:02 a.m., Fidel Guzman, 19, was arrested near the intersection of Western Avenue and Kingston Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence resulting in great bodily injury and hit-and-run resulting in death or injury.
Saturday, April 17Updated
INCIDENT — At 12:14 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 900 block of West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 200 block of South Elizabeth Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of West Canal Street and North Pullman Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of West Taylor Street.
ARREST — At 4:39 p.m., Jaime Coria, 41, was arrested on a Ramey warrant near the intersection of Thornburg and El Camino streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of evading police with disregard for public safety.
Friday, April 16Updated
INCIDENT — At 12:26 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of West Stowell Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:48 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Stowell and South Bradley roads.
INCIDENT — At 8:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of East Creston and North McClelland streets.
INCIDENT — At 8:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of East Williams Street and North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling near the intersection of South Broadway and East Stowell Road.
ARREST — At 3:47 p.m., Benny Sanchez, 20, was arrested in the 500 block of East Riddering Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Thursday, April 15Updated
INCIDENT — At 7:55 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 200 block of West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1500 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 12:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of North Railroad Avenue and West Taylor Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 200 block of West Fesler Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson near the intersection of West Boone Street and South Blosser Road.