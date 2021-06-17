A Santa Maria man was identified Thursday as the suspect wanted in connection to the shooting death of a Guadalupe man last month near the intersection of Lincoln and Mill streets.

Police identified Alfredo Alaniz Jr., 21, as the suspect in the shooting that killed 19-year-old Mario Angel Gonzalez shortly after 2 a.m. May 16, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Andy Magallon.

Responding officers located Gonzalez near the intersection with gunshot wounds and lying in the middle of the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation revealed that Alaniz produced a firearm and shot Gonzalez after a verbal altercation with a group of people, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Terry Flaa.

Alaniz is described as a Hispanic male, standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing around 210 pounds with black hair and green eyes. He also has a tattoo of an “S” on his right cheek and a tattoo of a ship on the left side of his head, according to Magallon.

Alaniz should be considered armed and dangerous and, if seen, the public is urged not to confront or attempt to apprehend him and to instead contact law enforcement immediately.

"It is the mission of the Santa Maria Police Department to do everything we can to keep members of this community safe and hold those accountable who would cause harm to others," Magallon said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Alaniz is urged to contact Santa Maria Police Department Detective Ryan Preast at 805-928-3781, ext. 1683. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.