Suspect in Lompoc soldier's killing sought in Santa Maria Police SWAT operation

Santa Maria police officers are searching for a man wanted in connection to the death of a Lompoc soldier in an operation underway at a residence on South Thornburg Street, according to a spokesman.

Up to 30 Santa Maria Police officers, including members of the SWAT team, responded to the 1500 block of South Thornburg Street shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday following a report from a patrol officer who allegedly spotted Walter Morales at a residence, according to Lt. Russ Mengel.

It's believed Morales was last seen hiding at the residence, according to Mengel, who added that the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office provided a helicopter for air support.

"This is an all-assets operation," Mengel said.

Morales is a suspect in the death of Marlon Brumfield, 22, a U.S. Army soldier who was killed in a gang-related shooting Sept. 8, 2019, near the intersection of North A Street and East Ocean Avenue while home on leave from Germany, according to Lompoc Police.

Morales was allegedly spotted following two separate shooting incidents in Lompoc on Saturday.

Another suspect, Francisco Gutierrez-Ortega, was arrested Sept. 19, 2019, after turning himself into Santa Maria Police and has been since been charged with murder for the benefit of a criminal street gang. He pleaded not guilty.