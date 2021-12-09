A male suspect arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 34-year-old Lompoc man on South Third Street pleaded not guilty to murder charges last week.

Daniel Birdsell, 21, appeared before Lompoc Superior Court Judge Von Deroian during his initial arraignment Dec. 2, according to records.

In addition to a murder charge, Birdsell denied three enhancements, including committing great bodily injury.

Birdsell is accused in the shooting death of Jordan Savard in the 200 block of South Third Street on Nov. 29, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Sergio Arias.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting that occurred 2:17 p.m. at the location, where they located Savard.

Medics attempted life-saving measures on Savard, but he died on the way to a local trauma center, according to Arias.

Birdsell was located the following day in Oceanside and was taken into custody by the local police department, Arias added.

Police did not release a motive for the shooting but do not believe it is gang-related.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department Detective Bureau at 805-875-8120.

Birdsell is scheduled for a preliminary hearing setting at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 14 at Superior Court in Lompoc.