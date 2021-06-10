060921 hit and run SMPD

Santa Maria Police are searching for a driver wanted after reportedly colliding into parked vehicles in separate parts of the city on Tuesday.

 Santa Maria Police Department, Contributed Photo

A suspect driving a silver BMW is wanted by Santa Maria Police after crashing into parked vehicles three times, then fleeing the scenes. 

Officials said the vehicle is a late 1990s or early 2000s, four-door BMW 3-series sedan with black rims and damage to its front end. 

The first hit-and-run occurred around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Miller Street and East Camino Colegio, according to Santa Maria Police Officer Andrew Brice. 

After fleeing from that incident, the same vehicle was spotted a short time later colliding into a vehicle just east of the same intersection. 

The third incident occurred a few hours later, when Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision near the intersection of North Blosser Road and West Fesler Street, according to Brice. 

No injuries have been reported in any of the incidents, according to Brice. 

Several residents have provided the police with Ring camera footage and shared them over social media, Brice said. Anyone with further information is asked to contact him at 805–928-3781, ext. 1261.

