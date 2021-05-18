The death of a man that was initially declared suspicious following an incident at a West Street residence in March is now under investigation as a homicide, according to Santa Maria Police officials.

Police and fire units responded to a report of an adult male, who wasn't identified, suffering from an unspecified injury in the 400 block of West Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. March 9, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Terry Flaa.

Emergency responders located the man, who had sustained visible trauma, but despite their lifesaving efforts, he died.

The man's identity has not been released and the next of kin haven't been located, according to Flaa.

The case was forwarded to the Santa Barbara County Public Administrator's Office, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Detective Bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277, or the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.