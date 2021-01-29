Terry pleads guilty to murder in girlfriend's shooting death, sentenced to 28 years to life

Brendon Michael Terry, 21, of Lompoc pleaded guilty Friday to murder and other charges in the shooting death of his girlfriend last year and was sentenced to 28 years to life in prison.
Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced that in addition to murder, Terry pleaded guilty to three counts of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and admitted to a special allegation that he personally used a firearm in committing the murder.
Terry was accused of shooting girlfriend Sarah Stoffle, 18, also of Lompoc, to death on March 25, 2020.
He entered his plea in a Santa Barbara County Superior Court Department 1 hearing held via Zoom that included attorneys and family members of the victim and defendant.
Addressing the court, Angelica Stoffle, Sarah’s mother, described her daughter as “such a beautiful person; she was smart, kindhearted, funny, caring and was loved by so many people. She could make the grumpiest person smile and laugh with her light-heartedness. We will forever miss her.”
At the conclusion of the hearing, Terry was sentenced by Judge Montes De Oca.
“This tragic crime has left so many victims in its wake, as is so often the case with domestic violence homicides and other cases of intimate partner abuse,” Dudley said afterward.
“Here, a life sentence for the murder Mr. Terry committed will never placate or heal her devastated family, but it is the appropriate disposition to this horrible crime.”
She also thanked Senior Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Schoenburg and District Attorney Investigator Dan McGrew for bringing the case to conclusion.
