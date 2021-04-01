Tesla 'Supercharger' station proposed for Santa Maria Town Center parking garage

A proposal to install a Tesla charging station with more than two dozen ports at the Town Center will be considered by the Santa Maria City Council on Tuesday.

The proposal calls for a five-year agreement with Tesla, which will install a self-branded charging station with 32 parking spaces outfitted with ports to charge electric cars inside the Town Center East parking garage, according to Brett Fulgoni, assistant director of the Santa Maria recreation and parks department.

Additionally, Tesla has agreed to pay Santa Maria $20,000 each year with a 3% increase to rent the space in the garage after five years.

"It's not common that people pay rent [for charging stations]," Fulgoni said, adding that the charger could result in increased business sales and more tax revenues. "The hope is that when Teslas are charging, the drivers will patronize local merchants."

Several electric vehicle charging stations have been installed in various locations throughout Santa Maria, including the Betteravia Government Center, Lowe's and Marian Regional Medical Center, according to plugshare.com.

Tesla has several charging stations of its own already installed in the county, including in Santa Barbara, Solvang and at Fess Parker Winery near Los Olivos. The one proposed for the Town Center parking garage will be the company's first in Santa Maria, if approved.