'The department is in a good place': Santa Maria Police Chief Phil Hansen retires after 4 decades in law enforcement

In his nearly 45 years of service in the Southern California law enforcement community, outgoing Santa Maria Police Chief Phil Hansen has seen history repeat itself, witnessing civil unrest, natural disasters and infectious disease outbreaks.

Now, he can add retirement to that list. On Monday, Hansen announced he will retire again, this time after serving more than seven years with the Santa Maria Police Department, including more than three as its chief.

Hansen wasn't quite one year into his first retirement when former Santa Maria Police Chief Ralph Martin hired him to fill a commander position at the department in 2013. Both had worked at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and in leadership positions, although they only knew each other by reputation.

“I told Ralph that I’d give him two years and I’ve been here almost eight years,” Hansen said. 

Hansen intended to retire last summer but didn’t feel it was the right thing to do. After leading his department through a "rough" summer of COVID-19 pandemic restriction and civil unrest, Hansen is confident he's leaving the department in good shape. 

“This wasn’t a light-hearted decision to make because I love my job here and I absolutely love this department and the people I work with,” Hansen said. “But part of a leader’s responsibility is knowing when it’s time to step aside and let somebody else take over.”

It’s not clear at this point if an interim will fill Hansen’s position until it’s permanently filled, although he expects there will be. He's recommending that the hire come from inside the department.

Hansen started in law enforcement while attending Cal State Northridge, where he eventually earned a business degree. He worked at a nearby lumberyard that hired off-duty sheriff’s deputies as security guards and enjoyed the stories and camaraderie so much that he signed up as a reserve deputy in 1976. In 1978, he went full time, working as a patrol and custody deputy in South Central Los Angeles and West Hollywood.

He joined the SWAT team in 1986. In 2000, Hansen worked at the department’s emergency operations bureau for three years and became a SWAT tactical commander in 2003. 

During his 36 years with the LASD, Hansen witnessed a lot of strife, including the 1992 Los Angeles riots and the 1994 Northridge earthquake. Hansen met those challenges with a calm, collected demeanor, which enabled him to rise through the ranks. 

"It's a thinking person's occupation," Hansen said.

When he was recruited by Martin, he came to the Santa Maria Police Department following a period of turmoil, which included the fatal police-involved shooting of a fellow officer, 29-year-old Alberto Covarrubias, in 2012.

Since becoming chief, Hansen has made it his priority to rebuild trust among the community by following principles such as constitutional policing, or the idea that the police derive their power from the people.

Hansen authorized the release of both English and Spanish versions of a dashcam video showing events leading up to the nonfatal shooting of Domingo Perez Montejo near the Wendy’s on North Broadway and Preisker Lane on June 21, although footage of the actual shooting was not included. 

In another high-profile incident, bystanders captured on film the Oct. 20, 2019, high-risk arrest of Alejandro Hernandez Meza in the 800 block of West Barrett Street. The incident led to an internal investigation that found minor use-of-force violations against some officers involved in the incident. Hansen later admitted the officers could have done a better job. 

As a result of the incident, Hansen's officers received additional training, including eight hours of de-escalation and implicit bias.

Following the incident, Hansen this year signed a contract with the OIR Group, an independent police auditing agency tasked with preparing a report on how the Santa Maria Police Department handles processes, such as internal investigations and use-of-force. The report will be presented at the Dec. 15 Santa Maria City Council meeting, according to Hansen.

He hired the agency not because the department was in trouble but due to his belief that a third-party perspective was needed for an internal review. 

"We don't mind people taking a closer look at us," Hansen said in May. We're progressive."

Hansen knew he wasn’t going to be chief for long and, at the outset, made it a priority to rotate senior department leaders into various positions, hoping to ensure a smooth transition. He called his officers "hardworking, ethical, educated and talented." 

“The level of professionalism is extremely high and what’s most important is that we have a strong culture of service,” Hansen said. "I believe with all my heart the department is in a good place."

Contagious diseases aren't new to Hansen's officers because of their training and encounters with people who have diseases that include tuberculosis and hepatitis. Only one Santa Maria Police officer has been infected with the coronavirus, according to Hansen.

As a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy in the early 1980s, Hansen witnessed the emerging impacts of AIDS/HIV and believes the current pandemic soon will pass. After Hansen retires, he hopes officers will call him for advice. 

"We'll get through this thing," Hansen said. 

