Third death reported at Lompoc prison; majority of infected inmates fully recover

A third inmate death was reported at the Lompoc prison complex on Tuesday, while at the same time infections have significantly dropped following measures taken by officials to mitigate one of the largest COVID-19 outbreaks in the federal correctional system.

A Bureau of Prisons official confirmed the death in an email, but did not identify the inmate who died. It's the first inmate death at the low-security component of the Federal Correctional Institution. Two deaths were reported at the prison's medium-security campus, one in April the other in May.

The third death comes when most infected inmates have recovered from coronavirus. At least 850 of more than 900 infected inmates have recovered, according to prison spokesman Justin Long, who added the vast majority of infections have been asymptomatic.

Prison officials implemented an "aggressive" and systematic quarantine mitigation strategy and mass inmate testing at the complex that began May 4. Inmates who tested positive were separated for 14-days while those who tested negative were retested at 10 days.

