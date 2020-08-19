Third San Luis Obispo County sheriff's patrol deputy tests positive for COVID-19

A San Luis Obispo County sheriff's patrol deputy based at the main headquarters tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday and now is recovering at home after displaying symptoms days earlier, according to a spokesman.

The patrol deputy developed symptoms on Monday and was tested on the same day, according to sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla.

The deputy was wearing a mask while on duty and it's not believed there was any workplace exposure.

A total of six sheriff's deputies have tested positive for the coronavirus since March, including three correctional deputies and three patrol deputies, according to Cipolla.

Four inmates at the jail have tested positive for the coronavirus, and all inmates and staff who had contact with those positive cases have tested negative.

The jail has gone four weeks without any new cases of the coronavirus, according to Cipolla.