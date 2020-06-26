Three arrested after crashing suspected stolen truck in Goleta

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Three suspects — including a Santa Maria man who had been arrested and released the day before for an alleged car theft — were taken into custody Thursday following a police pursuit and stolen vehicle collision in Goleta.

The incident began shortly after 6 a.m. when the California Highway Patrol requested that Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies check on a truck reported stolen in the area of North Turnpike Road and Calle Real, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Upon their arrival, deputies spotted the truck parked on a side street before its driver sped away on Turnpike Road.

The deputies pursued the truck northbound on Turnpike Road, but the driver, identified as 27-year-old Fabian Romero of Santa Maria, lost control and crashed the vehicle into the curb as he turned westbound onto Cathedral Oaks Road, Zick said.

After the crash, which destroyed the rear end of the truck, Romero fled on foot toward Tucker's Grove.

Both of the vehicle's passengers, identified as 25-year-old Samuel Torrez of Lompoc and 27-year-old Anastasia Villegas of Santa Barbara, were arrested at the scene, Zick said.