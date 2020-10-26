You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three men, including one from Santa Maria, arrested on weapons charges after Goleta robbery

Three men, including one from Santa Maria, arrested on weapons charges after Goleta robbery

102620 goleta robbery firearms.jpg

Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies arrested three 20-year-old men, including Christian Anderson, of Santa Maria, Juan Paniaguadiaz and Isaiah Zaragosa-Ybarra, both of Goleta, on suspicion of weapons charges following a robbery in Goleta on Friday.

 Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, Contributed

Three 20-year-old men, including one from Santa Maria, were arrested on suspicion of manufacturing firearms and other weapons charges following a robbery in Goleta on Friday. 

Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call of an individual who was robbed shortly after 1:30 a.m. in the area of Covington Way and Camino Venturoso, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick. 

After broadcasting the suspect's vehicle description — a white sedan — a responding deputy noticed it in the area of San Marcos Road and Via Los Santos. 

Juan Paniaguadiaz.jpg

Paniaguadiaz

Deputies conducted a high-risk stop of the vehicle, which was occupied by four people, including Christian Anderson, of Santa Maria, along with Juan Paniaguadiaz and Isaiah Zaragosa-Ybarra, both of Goleta.

During the search, deputies found a loaded high-powered rifle and three additional firearms — none which had serial numbers — and armor piercing ammunition, according to Zick. 

The fourth occupant, a juvenile female, was later released to a guardian and will be referred to juvenile probation.

Anderson, Paniaguadiaz and Zaragosa-Ybarra were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony charges, including robbery; manufacturing an assault weapon; carrying a loaded firearm, not the owner; carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle; possession of armor-penetrating ammunition; conspiracy; possession of ammunition by a prohibited person; child endangerment; and carrying a loaded firearm in commission of a felony. 

Isaiah-Zaragosa-Ybarra.jpg

Zaragosa-Ybarra

Additionally, Anderson and Zaragosa-Ybarra were booked for possessing a firearm while addicted to narcotics and carrying a loaded firearm in public. Both are held on $1 million bail. 

Paniaguadiaz was booked for an additional charge of felon in possession of a firearm, and an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on charges of carrying a loaded firearm in public, carrying of a concealed weapon in a vehicle and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is held without bail. 

Sheriff's detectives assigned to follow up on the arrests served three search warrants on Sunday, including at the Goleta suspects' residences in the 200 block of Pacific Oaks Road, the 7100 block of Davenport Road, the 7300 block of Padova Drive and a probation search in the 4600 block of Stillwell Road in Santa Maria, where additional evidence was recovered, according to Zick. 

Christian Anderson.jpg

Anderson
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News