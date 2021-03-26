Trial date approved in Lompoc prison COVID-19 class-action lawsuit; second inspection authorized

A tentative trial date has been set for August in a federal class-action lawsuit accusing Bureau of Prisons officials of cruel and unusual punishment over their response to a COVID-19 outbreak at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex last year.

Once known as a place for doing easy time, the complex lost that reputation after it converted to a more security facility in the early 1990s, according to the Los Angeles Times, and later became the location of one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the federal system at the time, infecting more than 1,000 inmates. Five inmates at the facility also died as a result of the virus in 2020.

As a result, five inmates — Yonnedil Torres, Vincent Reed, Felix Garcia, Andre Brown and Shawn Fears — filed a class-action lawsuit on May 16, 2020, in U.S. District Court.

In the lawsuit, they accuse the Bureau of Prisons of an "ineffective" and "unacceptable" response to the outbreak, which included a lack of testing and personal protective equipment, in addition to isolating inmates who tested positive for the coronavirus in solitary confinement for several consecutive days without medical care.