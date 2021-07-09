The trial for five defendants in a Santa Maria MS-13 case will begin on Monday — more than five years since their arrest on murder and gang charges and after multiple delays including some attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Defendants Tranquilino Robles Morales, Juan Carlos Lozano Membreno, Juan Carlos Urbina Serrano, Marcos Manuel Sanchez Torres and Luis German Mejia Orellana are expected to appear for trial proceedings beginning at 9 a.m. in Department 8 of Superior Court in Santa Maria, according to Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen.

Monday’s hearing will begin with Judge John McGregor overseeing a hearing about media coverage, followed by motions in limine, which are made to exclude testimony or include evidence.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Aug. 2, according to Bramsen.

The five defendants are the first trial group of 10 who are all accused members of MS-13, a transnational criminal organization.

The second trial group includes Jose Balmore Saravia Lainez, Jose Ricardo Saravia Lainez, Jose Juan Sanchez Torres, Jose Narciso Escobar Hernandez and Olvin Serrano.

McGregor split the defendants into two groups in December 2019 after ruling their constitutional rights would be violated if all were tried at once in the same room due to insufficient space for the 10, each of their attorneys and interpreters. Each trial is expected to take a year.

The 10 MS-13 defendants are part of a larger group of 15 who were arrested in March 2016 as part of Operation Matador, a yearslong investigation into the killings of 10 people in the Santa Maria Valley. In July 2016, a total of 18 alleged members were indicted.

Two defendants were sentenced to state or federal prison, leaving the remaining 10, who are charged with more than a dozen counts each, ranging from murder to conspiracy and street gang enhancements.

Additionally, the arrests included five who were indicted on felony charges that did not include murder but included conspiracy and gang-related charges. One of those defendants, Jose Francisco Mejia Orellana, has not been apprehended. Two additional defendants pleaded out or were sentenced to prison. Only two of the five are in custody.

Defendant Fermin Rodas, who was indicted separately, pleaded no contest to contempt of court on Feb. 28, 2019, and received a one-year suspended probation sentence, according to court records.