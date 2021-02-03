Trio accused of stealing identities to purchase cars from dealerships across Central Coast

A man and woman from Santa Maria and a Tustin man are accused of allegedly stealing the personal information of several individuals, creating fake IDs, then purchasing cars from dealerships across the Central Coast, according to a criminal complaint filed in January.

Kimberly Machleit, 36, and Donald Anderson, 37, both of Santa Maria, and Kevin Rasmussen, 28, of Tustin, face 26 counts that include ID theft, grand theft auto, receiving stolen property and false impersonation.

The three are accused of stealing the information of at least five individuals to make fake IDs and obtain loans used to purchase vehicles from car dealerships, including one in Santa Maria, from May to August 2020.

Anderson, who was charged with 14 counts, pleaded not guilty on Feb. 1. Machleit and Rasmussen, who was issued an arrest warrant on Jan. 21, have yet to enter pleas in the case, according to records.

Additionally, Machleit and Anderson are facing charges of murder and murder accessory, respectively, to which they pleaded not guilty, in a case filed in September.

The murder case is not related to the theft case, according to Deputy District Attorney Madison Whitmore.