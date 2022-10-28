Two people died Friday in a predawn head-on crash on Highway 1 that left both vehicles in flames and one man in the hospital, where he was placed under arrest, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Jenna Causby, 19, and Dorothyann Guthrie, 20, both of Lompoc, were killed in the collision about 4:05 a.m. on Highway 1 about one mile north of the Highway 101 junction, the CHP said.

Kyle Nelson, 22, of Goleta, suffered major injuries in the crash and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.

