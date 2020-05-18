Two injured in 3-vehicle rollover at Goodwin Road; driver arrested on suspicion of DUI

Two people were injured, including an 18-year-old Santa Maria man who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, in a three-vehicle collision Monday morning along Highway 135 near Goodwin Road in Orcutt.
The cash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. when Jesse Star was driving a silver Hyundai sedan south on Highway 135 and collided with a blue Chevy extended cab pickup truck and a silver Mercedes Benz sedan at a high rate of speed, said Santa Maria California Highway Patrol Officer Ben Smith.
The crash sent the Mercedes rolling across the divider and onto the shoulder of the northbound lane.
The Hyundai also rolled, and came to rest on the shoulder of the southbound lane along a chain-link fence. The force of the impact shore off at least two of its wheels, which landed on the highway's center divider.
The blue truck came to a stop on the side of the road and appeared to have sustained sideswipe damage on the driver's side. All three vehicles were several hundred feet from each other.
At least two people were injured, according to Smith, including Star, who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and possibly drugs before he was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with head trauma injuries, Smith said.
The female driver of the Mercedes, who was not identified, was transported via ground ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center for evaluation, Smith said.
Traffic backed up on both sides of Highway 135 and Orcutt Road along Waller Park for a little more than an hour until the scene was cleared. Several onlookers, including 48-year-old Marc Coltman of Santa Maria, recorded the scene on their smartphones.
"We were on the front porch of our house when we heard the commotion, the banging and crunching of stuff," Coltman said, adding Star was covered in blood as he crawled out the window of the driver's side, yelling obscenities before police showed up.
Several CHP and Santa Barbara County Fire units, including a battalion chief, and Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies responded to the scene.
The crash is under investigation.
