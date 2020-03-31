Two more sheriff's deputies test positive for coronavirus

Two Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies, including one who works at the Main Jail, tested positive for COVID-19 and are recovering at home days after two of their fellow officers learned they were infected with the virus, according to a spokeswoman.

The family member of a custody deputy tested positive for the coronavirus on March 27, prompting the rest of the family to get tested. The custody deputy's test results came back positive on March 29, said sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The custody deputy, who last worked on March 26 at the Main Jail, already was spending scheduled days off when the test results came back positive.

Additionally, a patrol deputy assigned to Santa Maria tested positive for the coronavirus on March 30 after taking a test on March 26, Zick said.

