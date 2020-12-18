You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies, two jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

Two Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies, two jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

Another Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a custody deputy tested positive this week for COVID-19, and two people who also tested positive for the virus were booked into custody, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said.

That brought the total number of Sheriff’s Office employees with COVID-19 to 61. Of those, 50 have recovered and returned to work, spokeswoman Raquel Zick said.

The deputy, who consistently wore a mask on duty, last worked last Saturday and began experiencing symptoms the following day, Zick said.

The deputy was tested Wednesday in the community, and the positive result was returned the next day.

The custody deputy, who also consistently wore personal protective equipment at work, was tested Tuesday as part of employee surveillance testing, last worked Wednesday and was notified of the positive test result Friday.

One person booked into custody Thursday and a second booked Friday tested positive for COVID-19 during the intake screening process, Zick said, noting their cases are not related to those of the two deputies.

Two unrelated COVID-19 positive inmates were recently booked at the Main Jail. Each inmate is being housed in a negative-air-pressure housing area separate from the general population, she said.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News