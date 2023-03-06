Two men suspected of stealing catalytic converters in the Buellton area were arrested west of Goleta following two wrong-way pursuits on Highway 101, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.

The Southern California men were apprehended by sheriff’s deputies, a sheriff’s K-9 unit and California Highway Patrol officers — one after a foot-pursuit and the other after a search — and two stolen catalytic converters were recovered, said spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Deputies were called to the 500-block of Sertoma Way in Buellton by a report of catalytic converter thefts in progress a couple of minutes before 5 a.m. Sunday, and while en route were notified by a dispatcher the suspects had been seen fleeing the area in a Fiat.

0
0
0
0
0