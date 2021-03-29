Uber driver from Santa Maria convicted of 13 rape, burglary charges following jury trial

A Santa Maria man who formerly drove for Uber was convicted of more than a dozen rape, burglary and assault charges Friday following a jury trial in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

Alfonso Alarconnunez, 42, was convicted on all 13 counts, including the rapes of five women from Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, in a trial that lasted nearly two weeks, according to District Attorney Dan Dow.

"These predatory crimes were committed against particularly vulnerable victims who placed their trust in the defendant to get them home safely when they were not in a condition to drive a vehicle," Dow said. "The five victims were brave and courageous in providing the evidence and testimony necessary to achieve justice."

Alarconnunez now faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

His convictions include three counts of assault with the intent to commit rape during a residential burglary; two counts of rape of an intoxicated individual; one count of oral copulation of an intoxicated individual; one count of rape by force; and one count of assault with intent to commit rape.

Additionally, Alarconnunez received convictions on four counts of burglary of an unoccupied residence and one count of grand theft.

The trial began March 15 and ended on March 26, with the jury deliberating for half that day until a verdict was reached shortly before 5 p.m., according to Dow. Seating for public viewing was limited to under five seats due to social distancing requirements.