A 19-year-old Guadalupe man was shot and killed Sunday following a verbal altercation near North Lincoln and West Mill streets in Santa Maria.

Officers responding to a reported shooting shortly after 2 a.m. discovered Mario Angel Merino Gonzalez near the intersection, lying in the middle of the street, with gunshot wounds, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Terry Flaa. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation revealed that the shooter, who wasn't identified, produced a firearm and shot Gonzalez following a verbal altercation with a group of people, according to Flaa.

No suspect information was available as of Monday, according to Flaa.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is urged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277, or call the tip line at ext. 2677.