Update: Santa Maria man pleads not guilty to 13 charges in child sex abuse case

A Santa Maria man pleaded not guilty on Thursday to more than a dozen child pornography-related charges in a case involving sexual abuse of a minor.

Joel McClain, 30, was charged with 13 counts, including 11 charges of possession of child pornography with intent to distribute, during an arraignment hearing in Superior Court in Santa Maria.

Additionally, McClain is charged with one count each of continuous sexual abuse of a child and possession of child pornography.

McClain's request to have his $350,000 bail reduced was denied, and he remains at the Santa Barbara County Jail, according to Deputy District Attorney Lara Clinton.

McClain was arrested shortly after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant near the intersection of North Railroad Avenue and Rancho Verde following a monthslong investigation, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Andy Magallon.

Santa Maria Police detectives began investigating McClain following a complaint in June that he possessed child pornography, leading to several search warrants at his residence located in the 2000 block of Fiesta Way.

During the investigation, detectives identified a possible child who had been sexually abused and obtained a warrant for McClain's arrest, according to Magallon.

McClain is scheduled for a preliminary hearing setting at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 13 in Santa Maria.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0