A man wanted on a felony warrant was arrested Saturday night in Vandenberg Village following a vehicle pursuit, a pursuit on foot and a search that ultimately lasted about 3½ hours, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
After his arrest, Clinton Cellona, 29, was taken to a hospital for injuries suffered from a less-than-lethal weapon used to apprehend him as he was fleeing.
He was subsequently booked in absentia on two arrest warrants as well as suspicion of felony evading arrest, misdemeanor obstruction of a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor loitering, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
He is being held without bail, Zick said.
When deputies tried to make a traffic stop at 6:50 p.m. near Highway 135 and Foster Road in Orcutt, the driver refused to stop and headed toward Lompoc, committing numerous traffic violations along the way, she said.
As additional resources were called in from the County Air Support Unit, California Highway Patrol, Lompoc Police Department and a Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, deputies learned a felony no-bail arrest warrant had been issued for Cellona, the vehicle’s registered owner.
The suspect continued to Highway 1, where he exited onto Constellation Road, then turned into a residential area where he parked in the 100 block of Mizar Place and fled on foot into the neighborhood, Zick said.
Law enforcement units spent over an hour searching for Cellona on the ground and in the air, issuing announcements advising him to surrender, finally exhausting their search and releasing the auxiliary units at 8:30 p.m.
Then at 10:25 p.m., a reported sighting of the suspect brought deputies back to the 100 block of Mizar Place, where they tracked him to the 100 block of Alcor Avenue, where he again attempted to flee, Zick said.
Deputies used the less-than-lethal beanbag launcher to bring him down and take him into custody, with Cellona suffering injuries in the process, she said.
While waiting for paramedics to respond, deputies provided first aid, and Cellona was eventually transported to a local hospital via helicopter for treatment.
Zick said he is expected to recover from his injuries, and no law enforcement personnel or civilians were injured.