A Ventura County man was arrested Friday in Santa Maria after he allegedly traveled to the area with the intention of committing sexual acts with someone he believed was a minor, the Santa Maria Police Department said.
Nelson H. Galvez, 34, was arrested about 9:35 a.m. in the 1000 block of East Main Street by Police Department detectives and FBI agents, a police spokesman said.
Galvez was taken into custody for allegedly communicating with and attempting to contact someone he believed was a minor, but he wasn’t ensnared through a sting operation, per se.
“He actually called one of our detectives he thought was a minor,” Det. Sgt. Todd Logan said.
Galvez was booked into Northern Branch Jail, with his bail set at $100,000.
Santa Maria Police Department detectives said they’re concerned Galvez may have had contact with other potential victims and asked anyone with information to contact Det. Julia Tatarian at 805-928-3781, ext. 1614.
The Santa Maria Police Department is an affiliate agency of the Los Angeles Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which is dedicated to investigating crimes against and protecting children.
Department detectives encouraged parents to monitor their children’s online activity for their safety.