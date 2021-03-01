Woman dead after husband apparently shot her at Tanglewood home; man in custody

A 63-year-old Santa Barbara County man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of shooting and killing his wife following a domestic incident in Tanglewood.

Eladio Herrera remained at the Santa Barbara County Jail on Monday, facing suspicion of murder, with bail set at $2 million.

Deputies responded to a 911 call of a dispute shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Ironwood Drive, approximately two miles west of the Santa Maria Public Airport in the unincorporated community of Tanglewood, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Upon arrival, sheriff's deputies located Herrera sitting in a car in front of the residence and learned that he had allegedly shot 38-year-old Dolores Reyes, his wife, inside the house.

After detaining Herrera, deputies entered the house and immediately began lifesaving measures on Reyes, who appeared to sustain several gunshot wounds to the chest, according to Zick.

In addition to sheriff's deputies, Santa Barbara County Fire and American Medical Response personnel responded to the residence and took over emergency care for Reyes, although she died on scene shortly after 11:30 p.m.

The Sheriff's Office deployed a volunteer chaplain and social services worker to provided support for family members.

Detectives are investigating the shooting to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and believe there are no outstanding suspects, according to Zick, who added that deputies and crime scene technicians remained on scene Monday to process evidence.