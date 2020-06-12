Woman sues Lompoc-connected surgeon accused of kidnapping, attempted murder

Colosi was listed as an orthopedic surgeon on the Lompoc Valley Medical Center's website, although a spokeswoman said she never worked there.

Biweekly visitation between Colosi and her 12-year-old son began in May 2019 and Hann supervised the two 60 times prior to the attack, according to the lawsuit.

On Dec. 8, 2019, the three met at Peet's Coffee in Santa Barbara before agreeing to go to Zodo's. Once there, Colosi allegedly struck Hann several times in the the head and face with a metal C02 Sodastream canister, leaving Hann with an inches-long gash down the middle of her face.

Colosi then skipped town, flying out of Lompoc Airport to Montana on a chartered jet with $900,000 in cash. She was arrested in Montana on Dec. 10 and extradited to Santa Barbara County, where she was booked into jail, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Hann's lawsuit is scheduled for a hearing Oct. 5 in Santa Barbara court.

