Woman sues Lompoc-connected surgeon accused of kidnapping, attempted murder

A San Jose surgeon connected to a Lompoc hospital was sued by a court-appointed child supervisor who was allegedly attacked during a visitation with the doctor's son at a Goleta bowling alley in December 2019.
In a lawsuit filed June 5 in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, Cindy Hann accused Dr. Theresa Colosi, 55, of civil assault and battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress stemming from an attack on Dec. 8, 2019, in the parking lot of Zodo's Bowling and Beyond.
Additionally, Hann is also suing Colosi to recover or prevent transfer of assets she intends to collect for unspecified damages.
Colosi was charged with four felonies, including attempted murder and kidnapping, to which she pleaded not guilty on Dec. 27. In addition, she denied two enhancements: personal use of a deadly or dangerous weapon and great bodily injury.
A judge upheld the charges in February.
Colosi's criminal case is scheduled for a management conference June 15 in Santa Barbara court. She's currently incarcerated at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail, and a bail amount has not been set.
Colosi was listed as an orthopedic surgeon on the Lompoc Valley Medical Center's website, although a spokeswoman said she never worked there.
Biweekly visitation between Colosi and her 12-year-old son began in May 2019 and Hann supervised the two 60 times prior to the attack, according to the lawsuit.
On Dec. 8, 2019, the three met at Peet's Coffee in Santa Barbara before agreeing to go to Zodo's. Once there, Colosi allegedly struck Hann several times in the the head and face with a metal C02 Sodastream canister, leaving Hann with an inches-long gash down the middle of her face.
Colosi then skipped town, flying out of Lompoc Airport to Montana on a chartered jet with $900,000 in cash. She was arrested in Montana on Dec. 10 and extradited to Santa Barbara County, where she was booked into jail, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Hann's lawsuit is scheduled for a hearing Oct. 5 in Santa Barbara court.
