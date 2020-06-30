CropLand Health becomes Lompoc's 10th cannabis dispensary; owner still prepping distribution, manufacturing operations

“This isn’t an L.A. market or a San Francisco market, and we’re fully aware of that, so we try to match up our products to meet the needs of our folks,” he said, noting that cost savings will be a top priority.

Smith said he already has his distribution licenses approved by the state and city, and he is now going through the building permitting process. Once that is all done, he said he plans to use that operation to keep costs — and, therefore, prices — down at his dispensary by establishing relationships with other distributors to the north and south of Santa Barbara County.

“Since we’re centrally located [in the state], we want to offer them like satellite distribution options, and that way we can get those products in our store at a low cost, since we’re already distributing out of here, and then pass those savings on to our customers,” he said.

The manufacturing side of the operation, planned for the third phase, would also benefit the dispensary, Smith said, by allowing CropLand to source a lot of its products from area farms.

Smith noted that the distribution and manufacturing operations could also help connect CropLand with other businesses in the state and potentially lead to partnerships or expansion in the future.