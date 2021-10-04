After last year’s show was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, West Coast Kustoms is bringing the Cruisin’ Nationals back to the Santa Maria Fairpark.
Carrying on a tradition that started decades ago, the event will kick off with the Friday night cruise Oct. 22 along Broadway.
Then over the next two days, West Coast Kustoms will fill the Fairpark with hundreds of customized American-made cars, said organizers who gathered at the Santa Maria Inn after finalizing details with the city Monday morning.
This year, the show will include an expanded two-day parts swap meet along with live music, a model car show, an auto-themed art exhibit, the 10th annual Brush Bash for pinstriping artists and more.
West Coast Kustoms is also celebrating the 40th anniversary of Rich Pichette founding the club for owners of 1950s custom cars who gathered for cruises at the Jet Drive-in burger joint owned by Pichette and wife Penny in Sunnymeade.
Later, the cruises expanded into “show and shine” events for car owners to display and talk about their vehicles.
Although Penny wasn’t much into classic cars, she took over the club and its car shows following Rich’s death. Dubbed the “Queen of Customs” by famous customizer George Barris, she was recently inducted into the Grand National Roadster Show Hall of Fame.
But West Coast Kustoms’ cruising tradition has continued, and previous cruises in Santa Maria have drawn more than 1,000 spectators.
“Cruise night on Friday night is just a teaser of what you’ll see at the Fairpark,” Pichette said Monday, adding that more than 400 of the cars entered in the show will cruise up and down South Broadway from 6 to 9 p.m.
Pichette said she isn’t sure how many cars will ultimately register for the show, although she expects it to be fewer than the 800 to 900 cars drawn by previous shows, but a number of specialty and one-of-a-kind vehicles are already signed up.
“This year we have the Munster coach, Grandpa’s laboratory car and other special interest cars,” Pichette said.
“But this is what West Coast Kustoms is all about,” she said, pointing to a low, sleek, glossy-black car sandwiched between a 1932 Ford Club Coupe and a 1952 Chevrolet Styleline Deluxe. “A ’49 chopped Mercury”
Although he owns the ’32 Ford, area club representative Doug Mason agreed.
“This is our club show right here,” Mason said, waving his hand toward the ’49 Merc and the ’52 Chevy. “The sleds.”
It’s hard to believe the glistening’49 Mercury was practically a basket case when Laurence Orlick purchased it from a West Virginia owner after finding it for sale online.
“I probably shouldn’t have bought it. I probably should have bought a car in better shape,” Orlick said, explaining the Merc was so badly rusted there were big holes in the floor pan under the doors, which were also rusted out across the bottoms. “I spent a year just fixing the rust.”
After he got it running and “unrusted,” he chopped it, then drove it for eight years painted with primer before having the deep black paint applied.
“So it’s been like a good 10 years in the works,” Orlick said.
Almost all the cars coming to the Cruisin’ Nationals are labors of love for their owners, and like those parked in front of the Santa Maria Inn, their conditions will vary.
Take Ram Garcia’s 1949 Ford “shoebox,” for instance.
“I don’t know why they call it a “shoebox,” Garcia said as he talked about his car sporting a rusted-metal and primered finish but sparkling with new chrome bumpers and trim.
Garcia said he got interested in custom cars when his friend Orlick bought a 1940 Ford pickup. He joined West Coast Kustoms when the club moved the Cruisin’ Nationals from Paso Robles to Santa Maria.
“I like meeting people from Japan and Australia — wherever — who come to participate in our shows,” he said.
Garcia bought his ’49 Ford in 2013, got it running and two years later chopped it, adding new bumpers and trim to get it “complete” before taking the project any further.
“One of these days I’ll paint it,” he said.