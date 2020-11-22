You have permission to edit this article.
Cryptograms: Looking for some mental exercise? Grab a pencil and paper and see if you can solve these puzzles

CRYPTOGRAMS Famous quotes by Myles Mellor

1. "QTSSZQQ TQTVOOK SRGZQ FR FLRQZ PLR VBZ FRR ITQK FR IZ ORRUHXW NRB HF." David Thoreau

2. "AKJJDAA ADDWA EX YD JXOODJEDC VNEB HJENXO. AKJJDAAPKU TDXTUD GDDT WXSNOF. EBDZ WHGD WNAEHGDA YKE EBDZ CXO'E LKNE." Conrad Hilton

3. "QS GCE KIREQRIBG UYRO HCLIOPQRK, FCR'O UYQO SCA QO -- OIYDP GCEAHIBS OC XI QLWYOQIRO." Gurbaksh Chahal

4. "H GJTD KDJQVDU ITDQ YGD ADJQN YGJY BGDV IVD'N SHVU HN SJUD PW, YGHN UHSHVHNGDN ZDJQ." Rosa Parks

This week’s cryptograms:

1. "Success usually comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it." David Thoreau

2. "Success seems to be connected with action. Successful people keep moving. They make mistakes but they don't quit." Conrad Hilton

3. If you genuinely want something, don't wait for it -- teach yourself to be impatient." Gurbaksh Chahal

4. "I have learned over the years that when one's mind is made up, this diminishes fear." Rosa Parks

