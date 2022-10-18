A pair of culvert replacement projects along Highways 154 and 246 currently underway will continue each week through Friday, Nov. 18.
According to a Caltrans District 5 notice, travelers can expect to encounter some delay with reversing traffic control along Highway 154 near Santa Barbara, one-quarter mile east of West Camino Cielo.
Construction will take place each week from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday.
Reversing traffic control will also take place on Highway 246 near Santa Ynez at the Gainey Vineyard entrance Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 am to 2 p.m.
Delays are not expected to exceed 10 minutes, Caltrans District 5 officials said.
Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.
The contractor for these projects totaling $184,000 is R. Burke Corporation of San Luis Obispo.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.