An apparent escape attempt was stopped at the Main Jail on Monday night, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
At 8:44 p.m. Monday, custody deputies observed five unescorted inmates in an unauthorized area, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick. The incident occurred during a group movement as part of a routine linen exchange.
Zick said custody staff initiated safety procedures including locking down the facility while sheriff’s deputies and area agencies responded to the exterior of the jail to assist.