Ballet Folklorico Corazon de la Costa and Ballet Folklorico Imperial will hold a weekend of Mexican dance and music in September to celebrate Mexico's independence.

The event, "México en la Piel," is slated for Sep. 8-9 at Ethel Pope Auditorium, beginning at 7 p.m. With a “fiestas patrias" theme, the groups will present a diverse rubric of traditional folklorico dance and music for Mexico en la Piel 2023.

“What's unique about this show is this one celebrates fiestas patrias, which is celebrating Mexico’s independence,” said Luis Lopez, director of Ballet Folklorico Imperial. “So just like how Santa Barbara has their own event, now Santa Maria has our own too. So we are celebrating Mexican Independence Day and that’s something that’s going to be unique to Santa Maria.”

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

