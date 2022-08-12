Meredith Rodriguez and Team for the Pink Ribbon are leading the fundraising charge heading into Day of Hope — the single largest community fundraiser benefiting Mission Hope Cancer Center.

The ninth annual event returns Wednesday, complete with a car parade and teams of volunteers throughout the region hawking editions of the Santa Maria Times for a cause.

“The community really rallies behind the cancer center and its patients,” said Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation Vice President of Philanthropy Jessa Brooks.

