Meredith Rodriguez and Team for the Pink Ribbon are leading the fundraising charge heading into Day of Hope — the single largest community fundraiser benefiting Mission Hope Cancer Center.
The ninth annual event returns Wednesday, complete with a car parade and teams of volunteers throughout the region hawking editions of the Santa Maria Times for a cause.
“The community really rallies behind the cancer center and its patients,” said Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation Vice President of Philanthropy Jessa Brooks.
Santa Maria Times special edition Day of Hope newspapers will be on sale for $1, with all proceeds supporting Mission Hope Cancer Center — the first integrated oncology facility on the Central Coast. Donations made during the car parade, to fundraising teams prior to the event, on Wednesday and up to the Sept. 16 donation deadline benefit programs designed to enhance patient comfort, convenience, safety and service.
The state-of-the-art cancer care facility unites Santa Maria oncology treatment, imaging, research, education and outreach services — offering cancer patients and their families all needed oncology services at one location.
Mission Hope Cancer Center features expert physicians and health-care professionals from the nation’s top medical schools and medical centers. In addition, Mission Hope Cancer Center also offers advanced technology and treatment options previously only offered at major teaching centers.
Marian Regional Medical Center, Mission Hope Cancer Center and the Santa Maria Times have partnered for nearly a decade to present the special edition newspaper featuring the stories of Mission Hope Cancer Center patients, doctors, staff, volunteers, services and technology.
Over the course of nearly a decade, the annual effort has raised a cumulative total of nearly $1.56 million to help family, friends and neighbors who are fighting cancer. All proceeds remain local and directly support equipment, technology, programs and services, and various patient assistance programs.
Even a pandemic hasn’t slowed down the effort. The 2020 event was delayed for months until the air cleared a little, the method of fundraising shifted temporarily from team newspaper sales to online fundraising, and the car parade celebrating patients was born.
“It was a different time. We were trying to figure out a safe way to do the event, and the car clubs stepped forward,” Brooks said.
The car enthusiasts jumped fully on board, parading through the streets in celebration of cancer patients and the local center that supports them. There is no registration fee, but participants, who receive goody bags and dash placards, are welcome to donate.
Team newspaper sales returned in 2021, and the car parade grew.
“This year, we have the car parade and teams are really in full force already. We have about double the number of teams we had last year, so we’re very pleased to see the growth as we come out of the pandemic,” Brooks said.
Day of Hope relies on committed sponsors including Pacific Petroleum, Cruzin’ for Life, Coastal Radiation Oncology, Marian Regional Medical Center Medical staff, Rancho Harvest, Santa Maria Gastroenterology and The Teal Journey Ovarian Cancer Foundation. Other sponsors include: Hancock College, CoastHills Credit Union, Mechanics Bank and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.
“We’re very fortunate that the community is incredibly supportive,” Brooks said.
Additional support comes from AllWays Clean, Terry L Dworaczyk — Ameriprise Financial, Boone Graphics, Coldwell Banker Premier Real Estate, Glenn Burdette, Katherine & Chip Guthrie Family, Santa Barbara Foundation, Reason Health, Home Motors Chevrolet, Santa Maria Toyota-Honda-Kia. And media support includes the Santa Maria Times, KSBY, KKFX, The CW, KCOY, KSMA News-Talk Radio, Pirate Radio 104.1, Sunny Country 102.5 FM and 95.7 The Beat.
“It’s a community fundraising event, one of our biggest fundraisers of the year, and the team fundraising definitely brings a friendly, competitive spirit,” Brooks said.
An award ceremony honoring top fundraising teams will take place Sept. 21.