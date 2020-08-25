Day of Hope back Wednesday for seventh year despite pandemic, with car parade, virtual donor option

Our response to the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped social interaction, forced businesses to close, eliminated jobs, canceled classes and even altered our daily attire, but there are certain things that remain unfazed by such changes.
Cancer never takes a day off.
So too, the many individuals and organizations that help those battling the disease cannot take a break in their efforts. That's why Day of Hope returns Wednesday in defiance of COVID-19, although it has made some concessions.
Every April for the past six years, volunteers in orange vests have fanned out through an increasing number of communities and locations to sell special editions of the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News, or have simply accepted donations from passing motorists.
All proceeds go directly to Mission Hope Cancer Center to provide education, recovery programs and support to cancer patients
Last year, more than 600 volunteers hawked newspapers in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Solvang and Nipomo, raising a record $231,906, besting the previous year’s total by more than $20,000.
But this year, the Santa Barbara County health officer’s orders forced organizers to rethink the fundraiser and develop alternatives.
“This Day of Hope is a little different,” said Angelica Ottman, special events coordinator for the Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation. “The big highlight this year is the car parade.”
Newspapers will still be sold on the Marian Regional Medical Center campus, she said, but another new feature this year for all donors is online access to the Santa Maria Times special Day of Hope edition.
“Any gift we receive, the donor will get an email with a link to the newspaper,” Ottman said.
The parade will serve as a reminder of the importance of Day of Hope and the donations it generates while encouraging supporters to follow the motorcade to Marian Regional Medical Center to buy copies of the special edition.
Residents are encouraged to show support by cheering on the cars as they cruise from the Fairpark at 937 S. Thornburg St., to Mission Hope Cancer Center, at 1325 E. Church St. But they’re also being asked to wear face masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
Ottman said between 60 and 100 cars are expected to join the parade that will be led by Taryn Timothy, a sales support specialist at Rugged Radios in Arroyo Grande, a breast cancer survivor and an ambassador for Mission Hope Cancer Center.
“Her company and her boss were so supportive of Taryn and raised money to help pay for her treatment,” Ottman said.
When his efforts raised more money than needed, Rugged Radios owner Greg Cottrell donated the rest to Mission Hope, she said.
Cottrell also rounded up a number of his customers to drive their offroad vehicles in the car parade, and Timothy is expected to ride in Cottrell’s Ford at the head of the parade.
Ottman said another strong event supporter has been Clifford Labastida, founder and organizer of the annual Cruzin’ for Life Car Show that as of 2019 had raised more than $1.5 million for Mission Hope Cancer Center and the Tri-Counties Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Because the car show was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Labastida rounded up owners of custom and classic cars to join the parade.
“I’ve got 25 to 30 cars for sure, and someone said we’ll probably get 40 or 50,” Labastida said Monday. “We’re not going to turn anyone away.”
He said at least five cars are coming from the Bent Axles club and another five from the Low Riders club. He expects the cars to range from 1932 Fords to 1960s-era Camaros and GTOs.
“We’ll have a police escort, so we’re not gonna be running rampant through the city,” Labastida said with a chuckle. “In fact, the Santa Maria Police Department helped determine the route.”
The procession is scheduled leave the Santa Maria Fairpark at 11 a.m., taking Thornburg Street to Morrison Avenue and Morrison to Broadway, where the procession will turn north.
At Main Street, the motorcade will turn east and proceed under Highway 101 to Nicholson Avenue, where it will turn right and wend its way in a big “U” along East Cypress Street and Stratford Avenue to East Church Street.
The parade will roll around Mission Hope Cancer Center clockwise through the parking lot, then return to East Church Street and head east to Palisade Drive, then turn right on Palisade to Cypress Way, where a left turn will take drivers to the end of the route at South Suey Road.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.