A record amount of money was collected to help cancer patients in the Aug. 17 Day of Hope fundraiser, representatives of Marian Regional Medical Center and Mission Hope Cancer Center said Wednesday in a thank-you celebration for individuals and teams who participated.
This year’s fundraiser brought in $344,720, eclipsing the previous record of $316,556 set last year, said Dr. Ben Wilkinson, Mission Hope Cancer Center radiation oncologist.
The celebration, held in the cancer center’s parking lot on East Church Street, also honored the top fundraisers, with Arroyo Grande-based Rugged Radios earning the title of the top company team, raising a record $57,350, officials said.
Rancho Harvest, a sponsor of Day of Hope since its inception, took second place by raising $12,507.
Mission Hope Cancer Slayers placed third with $6,107.
Passion for Color was named the top friends and family team for raising $25,030. A team called For The Pink Ribbon finished second among friends and family teams with $12,265.
Team Phoebe and Madi was third in that category after raising $7,753.
Dignity Health Home Care, Hospice, Infusion and Marian Residence TCC took the title of best-dressed team.
Each year, individuals and teams volunteer to stand on street corners around the city to sell copies of a special edition of the Santa Maria Times that focuses on Mission Hope Cancer Center and its patients.
Copies are sold for $1, with all proceeds going directly to Mission Hope, but many people hand over much more as their contribution to the cancer center, the Central Coast’s first integrated oncology facility.
Funds raised in the event directly support equipment, technology, programs and services as well as various patient assistance programs.