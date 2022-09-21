A record amount of money was collected to help cancer patients in the Aug. 17 Day of Hope fundraiser, representatives of Marian Regional Medical Center and Mission Hope Cancer Center said Wednesday in a thank-you celebration for individuals and teams who participated.

This year’s fundraiser brought in $344,720, eclipsing the previous record of $316,556 set last year, said Dr. Ben Wilkinson, Mission Hope Cancer Center radiation oncologist.

The celebration, held in the cancer center’s parking lot on East Church Street, also honored the top fundraisers, with Arroyo Grande-based Rugged Radios earning the title of the top company team, raising a record $57,350, officials said.

