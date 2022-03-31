The Santa Barbara County Community Services Department is reminding the public to submit applications to the county's Emergency Rental & Utility Assistance Program by 11:59 a.m. today.
The program is administered by United Way of Santa Barbara County and is open to households whose income is 80% of the area median income and are potentially in danger of losing their place of residence and even becoming homeless, the spokeswoman said.
Applications submitted by the deadline may be covered under proposed statewide eviction moratorium provisions that protect tenants who have experienced a loss of income due to or during the COVID-19 pandemic and are experiencing a risk of homelessness or housing instability.
Those who qualify can apply for assistance with rent and utility debt dating back to March 2020, the spokeswoman said.
To apply for Santa Barbara County rental assistance, visit www.unitedwaysb.org/rent.
Tenants and landlords who have already submitted applications to United Way can check on the status of their applications by calling 805-965-8591.