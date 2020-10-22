Decommissioning panel to discuss Diablo Canyon water resources in virtual public meeting

Water resources at Diablo Canyon Power Plant and how they might be repurposed after the plant is decommissioned will be discussed by the Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel in a virtual public meeting on Oct. 28.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. via Zoom and will focus on the breakwater and marina, the intertidal area and the desalination facility.
“These topics have been of particular interest to local community and economic groups as decisions made regarding these topics will affect the community beyond the plant closure,” a panel spokesman said.
Discussions will include historical barge operations from the facility, how the breakwater and marina may be repurposed, what infrastructure is needed for use of the desalination facility and understanding the marine resources and the impacts of decommissioning.
Representatives from Pacific Gas and Electric Co., San Luis Obispo County and the State Lands Commission as well as experts on the subject matter will give presentations and answer questions, the spokesman said.
The public can register to attend the meeting at https://diablocanyonpanel.org/.
In addition to the live webinar, the meeting will be broadcast in San Luis Obispo County on SLOSPAN and local access channel 21.
The meeting on the storage and transportation of spent nuclear fuel originally scheduled for Oct. 28 has been rescheduled to early 2021, the spokesman said.
