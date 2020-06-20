'Defund' Lompoc Police? Residents call for change, while chief shares concerns

“Handicapping our [police department] even further would be irresponsible and unwise,” resident Sylvia King told the City Council. “Yes, the use of racial profiling and use of excessive force should be highly discouraged and forbidden. But our cops need to know that we have their back; their job is already hard enough.”

Focus on Lompoc

Many of the defund advocates said they felt the change would prove to be beneficial for both the police department and the community.

Raelyn Person, who helped organize some of the recent protests in Lompoc, said she would like to see police officers serve on the oversight board alongside their fellow community members, and for officers to spend more time interacting with people, instead of arresting or threatening them, in heavily-policed neighborhoods.

“Our goal is to achieve harmony and peace in this town,” she said. “We all deserve to live a life where we shouldn’t have to look over our shoulder and fear for our lives. Accountability should be a two-way street for both citizens and those who are sworn to protect them. Give us a chance to not only save our community, but for those who serve this community to also be a part of this restoration of Lompoc.”