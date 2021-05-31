Having received just 48% of normal rainfall for the water year, which began Sept. 1 and will end Aug. 31, Santa Barbara County may be experiencing a bit of déjà vu, having been placed in the “severe drought” category again by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

But despite a winter that brought less than half the normal rainfall, the county's water supply is generally in good shape, and able to provide enough for drinking, firefighting and irrigation in the short term, city and county officials said.

“The last 10 years are actually the driest 10-year period we have records of, except for the wetter years of 2017 and ’19,” said Matt Young, the County Public Works Department’s Water Agency manager. “You might question whether we even came out of the drought.”

Although portions of some basins have recovered, that doesn’t mean the county’s aquifers are full or even that all the levels are rising.

Levels are down in the Santa Ynez River Valley, San Antonio Creek Valley and South Coast groundwater basins, Young said.

“The Cuyama Groundwater Basin is certainly overdrafted,” he said. “It tends not to recover even in wet periods.”

But Young said overall, the county’s water supplies are adequate for residents’ needs.

“Most of our basins aren’t at a place yet where we see significant supply problems,” he said. “To date, only one purveyor has declared a first stage of drought, and that’s Solvang.” he said.

Solvang’s dilemma

Solvang relies on state water for half its supply and five upland and river wells for the other half, although it can purchase water from the Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District, Improvement District No. 1, in cases of emergency.

At an early April meeting, Matt van der Linden, city engineer and Public Works Department director, told the City Council the staff was anticipating a demand for 1,355 acre-feet this year.

An acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons, roughly the amount of water required to meet the annual needs of four to 10 people in most urban environments.

But a lack of rain plus a meager snow pack in the Sierra Nevada led the State Water Project to cut its water allocations to just 5% of subscriptions, so Solvang would only receive 75 acre-feet from that source, van der Linden said.

That prompted the council to issue a first-stage drought declaration calling for a 15% reduction in water use and authorizing up to $400,000 to purchase supplemental water.

But what’s allowing the city to meet its demand this year is 625 acre-feet of state water that was carried over from the previous year.

Getting more water isn’t a matter of simply drilling a new well. Van der Linden said the city has been working on state permits to drill a new river well for 17 years.

Living without state water

While Solvang relies heavily on state water to quench residents’ thirst, other water purveyors have no pipeline to that source, Young said, including the Cuyama, Casmalia and Los Alamos community services districts and the city of Lompoc.

Without that connection, those purveyors really have no way to supplement their supplies.

“Outside of state water, there aren’t a lot of options for getting more water,” Young said, adding that purveyors need to rely on existing sources of supply.

Lompoc relies solely on groundwater but is seeing no supply problems.

“We’re doing really well,” said Shaun Ryan, Lompoc’s water superintendent. “We’re very lucky we have a high-quality water source nearby.”

That high-quality source is groundwater pumped by 10 upland wells and recharged by rainfall, a small amount of recycled water from the wastewater treatment plant and Santa Ynez River water released three times a year from Cachuma Lake.

“Even in the last big drought spell in 2014-15 we were doing fairly well,” Ryan said, adding that after that the city increased its outreach and education program that has resulted in robust water conservation by residents.

He said the city’s water demand is 55 to 60 gallons per person per day, which a couple of years ago put Lompoc in the top 5% to 10% of water purveyors in the state.

While the city doesn’t have any emergency supply from outside the area, it’s sitting on top of its own emergency supply.

“There’s an upper aquifer and a lower aquifer,” Ryan said. “We draw from the upper aquifer, which is almost the same quality as the lower.”

If the upper aquifer should ever begin to dry up, the city could push deeper into the lower aquifer for its supply.

Blending two sources

Groundwater is the main source for the city of Santa Maria.

“Santa Maria is fortunate in that it sits over a fairly large basin,” said Shad Springer, the city’s director of utilities.

He said the city monitors the groundwater level, and at present the aquifer is providing plenty of water for Santa Maria residents.

The basin is recharged by precipitation and runoff as well as whatever water percolates down from the Sisquoc River, which is frequently dry, and releases of Cuyama River water from Twitchell Reservoir, which is currently too low to release anything.

“In the Santa Maria Groundwater Basin, some wells have come up a bit, but some have not,” Young said.

But Santa Maria also supplements its supply with state water.

“Currently, we’re on groundwater only,” Springer said. “We import state water in the summer months through October as an offset to the peak demand. So we’re using state water strategically.”

As part of the stipulated agreement in a groundwater litigation that took years to resolve, the city is also selling about 1,000 acre-feet of its state water to Nipomo.

“As a comparison, within the city limits the demand is about 11,000 to 12,000 acre-feet,” Springer said.