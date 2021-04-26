Despite shortage of ripe berries, Strawberry Cruzin’ will roll at Santa Maria Fairpark

The weather may not be cooperating, but Santa Maria Fairpark will be ready for Strawberry Cruzin’ to start its five-day roll Wednesday afternoon to bring the Valley’s sweetest crop as well as a taste of festival food to residents and visitors.
Strawberry Cruzin’ is the Fairpark’s drive-through version of the Santa Maria Strawberry Festival designed to keep the staff and the public safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mother Nature hasn’t been doing her part by helping local strawberry crops ripen at the rate they usually do, which could have affected the ability of Strawberry Cruzers to buy fresh berries from Little Pete’s Farm.
“We learn something new about strawberries every year, right?” said Autumn Acquistapace. “We just haven’t had enough warm days for the strawberries to ripen. A lot of the local growers are having trouble meeting their quotas.”
Acquistapace said Little Pete’s wouldn’t have enough ripe berries to serve all five days of Strawberry Cruzin’.
“But the other growers stepped up to help, so we’ll have a different grower each night,” she said. “We’ll have Driscoll’s — who actually donated the berries so we can sell them — Darren’s Berries and Mar Vista.”
While Mother Nature couldn’t block the berries, after Sunday’s mild cold front that brought trace amounts of precipitation she threw gale-force winds at the Santa Maria Valley, which put a delay in putting up decorations.
“There’s always little things that come up,” Acquistapace said. “But everything’s on track. The Strawberry Shortcake House is coming along. We even painted the roller rink office pink.”
She vowed the Fairpark would be ready for the launch of Strawberry Cruzin’ at 4 p.m. Wednesday, when in exchange for a donation to the Santa Maria Fairpark Foundation, people will be able to drive along a route decorated in a strawberry theme.
Activity books for kids, sponsored by the California Strawberry Commission, will be handed out before cars proceed along the route to the six vendors that will be serving up festival food.
Entries in the Strawberry Art contest, with four prizes sponsored by Mechanics Bank, will also be displayed, but winners hadn’t been chosen by Monday.
Michael Castro of The Critics car club is organizing a show of vintage cars along the route, and Stadium805, formerly the Santa Maria Speedway, will have two of its race cars on display.
“Which should be kind of fun,” Acquistapace said.
Drivers can pull up and park in front of their choice of vendors, where carhops will take orders, then deliver the food to the vehicles, she said.
Vendors include Fanny’s Fabulous Funnel Cakes, which will serve up strawberry shortcake and cheesecake, deep-fried Oreos and strawberry, apple and raspberry funnel cakes, and Colossal Dogs, where giant, jumbo and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos corn dogs will be sold along with chili cheese, bacon and cheese and curly fries.
Both Fanny’s Fabulous Funnel Cakes and Colossal Dogs will have lemonade and soft drinks available.
Other vendors will include the Giant Cone, which will feature its new Strawberry Dole Whip as well as its Pineapple Dole Whip, chocolate-dipped bananas and Dole sundaes, and Old West Cinnamon Rolls offering strawberry frosted, almond, pecan and cream cheese versions plus frozen mochas.
Rounding out vendors row are Log Cabin Kettle Corn, providing strawberry caramel corn as well as kettle corn and caramel corn, and Noel’s Mexican Food serving a taco box, nachos, chili cheese nachos, strawberry agua fresca, horchata, corn-in-a-cup, a hot Cheetos corn cup, California fries and churros.
Acquistapace said organizers are also excited that Francesca Jule will perform her Barry Manilow and David Cassidy tribute show from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
“The [Santa Barbara County] health officer allowed us to have a live stage, so she’ll be performing there,” Acquistapace said.
A couple of local radio stations will have live broadcasts from the event Thursday, Friday and Sunday.
