The Santa Maria Strawberry Festival is slated to start on Friday and will wrap up on Sunday.

 Randy De La Peña, Contributor

The 34th annual Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival will kick off Friday and wrap up Sunday.

Organizers announced admission prices and other details on Tuesday. The event kicks off the beginning of strawberry season and "honors the importance of the berry to our local economy," organizers said Tuesday.

"Our community, young and old, is invited to come join in on the fun and have a BERRY good time!" the Santa Maria Fairpark said in a release.

