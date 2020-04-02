'Devastated': High school seniors grapple with reality of not returning to school

Tommie Kunst Junior High English teacher Kevin Foote said he saw this announcement coming when schools were initially closed in mid-March and closure dates continued to be extended.

"When we left on that Thursday, March 13, and then there was an announcement we wouldn't be coming back next week, I knew in my heart of hearts that we wouldn't be coming back at all," Foote said.

While he wants to be realistic with students about the longevity of the closures, he also wants to provide a supportive and social environment for them through distance learning, Foote said.

"I need to communicate clearly, but not give them more than they need because they're 13- and 14-year-olds ... I've got to be positive, and if they have questions I've got to be as positive as they need," he said.

John's father Joseph Graack, a social studies teacher at Righetti High School, said it's difficult to accept that classes will not be in-person for the time being, but that he knows it is a sacrifice that needs to be made.

"It’s hard not having face-to-face contact. But I said [to my students], 'Outside of not seeing you, we’re going to be OK,'" he said.