Diablo Canyon employees, contractors tested positive for COVID-19

At least 10 employees of Diablo Canyon Power Plant have become infected with COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March, according to a Pacific Gas & Electric spokeswoman Wednesday.

The cases include at least eight employees and two contractors who became infected with the coronavirus, said spokeswoman Suzanne Hosn, although she was not able to provide specific information on when infections occurred, or where, and how many recovered, citing health privacy laws.

A PG&E official on Wednesday confirmed there are active cases among employees but didn't specify whether they are among workers at the plant or employees who work from home.

San Luis Obispo County Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman declined to confirm active cases at the plant or how many employees have recovered, citing medical confidentiality policies.

She added that county officials don't identify the number of coronavirus infections at a particular business unless there is an "imminent public threat," which is defined by the county's public health director.

"There are implications for businesses and we're conscious of that," Shoresman explained.

The plant's ability to safety operate wasn't affected due to the infections, according to Hosn. Officials, however, have had to postpone or reschedule on-site projects to facilitate physical distancing, she said.