The 2023 edition of the Mini Meet West rolled through Santa Maria this week.

Though you might've had to squint, the tiny cars could be seen cruising through city streets all week.

The 50th annual meetup of Mini enthusiasts wrapped up on Thursday. Fans of the British mini motorcars spent four days in town while also driving through northern Santa Barbara County.

An owner and a Mini convertible prepare to make a trip to Santa Ynez Thursday morning at the Santa Maria Inn. 
Owners perform last-minute adjustments to minis before departing the Santa Maria Inn Thursday morning.
