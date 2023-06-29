The 2023 edition of the Mini Meet West rolled through Santa Maria this week.
Though you might've had to squint, the tiny cars could be seen cruising through city streets all week.
The 50th annual meetup of Mini enthusiasts wrapped up on Thursday. Fans of the British mini motorcars spent four days in town while also driving through northern Santa Barbara County.
Dozens and dozens of the miniature cars were parked in front of the Santa Maria Inn throughout the week. Most of the cars were of the vintage variety, produced by the British Motor Corporation starting in 1959.
The meetup was held in Santa Maria due to the city's love of cars and its vicinity to roads with plenty of vistas. It also doesn't hurt that the area's wine scene is booming, organizers said.
"Santa Maria is a car town for sure," organizers said. "If you just watch the traffic roll by on any of the main streets in town, you will see a great cross-section of classics, street rods, lead sleds, muscle cars from the '60s and exotics."
Participants had a busy week, starting with check-in day on Monday, with most staying at the Santa Maria Inn.
Then there was the "Show and Shine" event at the Santa Maria Fairpark on Tuesday.
Then came some action on Wednesday: The group hosted an autocross and funkhana event at the Santa Maria Fairpark, with the Minis ripping and roaring through a road course set up in the parking lot of the fair. A funkhana is an autocross event for cars with smaller engines that have less horsepower and torque.
Thursday brought the Mini Meet West Rally, a drive around Santa Barbara County. The participants benefited from a free lunch provided by Buellton's Gildred Racing at the end of the drive at a historic ranch previously owned by five-time Oscar winning actor James Stewart.
The event wrapped up with a closing banquet at the Santa Maria Inn Thursday night.