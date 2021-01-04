Diginity Health Central Coast joins new division of nation's second-largest nonprofit hospital chain

The five hospitals of Dignity Health Central Coast, including Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, have joined the largest division of CommonSpirit Health, the second-largest nonprofit hospital chain in the United States.
Julie J. Sprengel, who was instrumental in the initial response to COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, will serve as president of the newly expanded Southern California Division, which has $6 billion in revenue.
Sprengel will continue to oversee Dignity Health hospitals in Los Angeles County, San Bernardino County and Clark County, Nevada, as well as those from the Dignity Health Central Coast and Central California divisions — a total of 21 facilities.
Catholic Health Initiatives and Dignity Health were aligned in February 2019 to form CommonSpirit Health, which operates 142 hospitals and more than 700 other care facilities in 21 states, according to the company.
That merger led to combining divisions, said Sara San Juan, director of marketing and communications for Dignity Health Central Coast Division.
“With the consolidation of Dignity Health and Catholic Health Initiatives, a decision was made to reduce the number of divisions in California from five to two,” San Juan explained. “The Central Coast, Central California and Southern California divisions are being merged into a single division.”
Dignity Health Central Coast Division and Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria were previously led by president and CEO Chuck Cova, whose tenure recently ended when the divisions were consolidated.
Sprengel, who has been serving as president of CommonSpirit Health’s Southwest Division, will now lead the expanded division.
While president of the Southwest Division, Sprengel was instrumental in opening the temporary Los Angeles Surge Hospital during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Known as LASH, the hospital provided complex ICU services to the county’s most vulnerable COVID-19 patients and was a first-of-its-kind public-private partnership between the state of California, Los Angeles County, Dignity Health and Kaiser Permanente, San Juan said.
In addition to working on the executive team to open the hospital, Sprengel also served as its chief executive officer for the duration of its operations.
“Julie’s focus has always been patient safety, quality of care and growth,” San Juan said. “In addition, she is committed to the future state of health care, including the migration to population health and wellness.
“This new model of care centers on coordinating community resources to serve patients in the most appropriate settings,” she explained.
Sprengel holds a nursing degree from the Los Angeles County/University of Southern California School of Nursing as well as a bachelor’s degree in management and a master’s degree in business administration from Pepperdine University.
She began her career more than 20 years ago as an emergency room nurse and has spent the majority of her career working in faith-based, nonprofit health care systems, moving up through leadership roles to a hospital chief executive officer, San Juan said.
In 2016, Sprengel was recruited for senior vice president of operations for Dignity Health Southern California and in 2019 was named president of CommonSpirit Health’s Southwest Division.
In addition to Marian Regional Medical Center, the Central Coast Division includes Arroyo Grande Community Hospital in Arroyo Grande, French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, St. John’s Pleasant Valley Hospital in Camarillo and St. John’s Regional Medical Center in Oxnard.
The Central California Division includes Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, Mercy Hospital Downtown and Mercy Hospital Southwest, all in Bakersfield; Mark Twain Medical Center in San Andreas; Mercy Medical Center in Merced; and St. Joseph’s Medical Center as well as St. Joseph’s Behavioral Health Center, both in Stockton.
For more information, visit https://commonspirit.org/.
