You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals launch bilingual COVID-19 hotlines
alert top story

Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals launch bilingual COVID-19 hotlines

Dignity Health Central Coast’s three hospitals have launched hotline numbers in both English and Spanish to educate community members about COVID-19, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Those who have questions in English about the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes, can call 805-332-8276 to talk to a nurse between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends.

Those who call after those hours can leave a voicemail, and calls will be returned the following morning, the spokeswoman said.

For information in Spanish, community members can call 805-614-5758, which will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. After-hours callers can leave a voice mail for a return call the following morning.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit www.dignityhealth.org/central-coast.

Dignity Health’s three Central Coast hospitals are Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo and Arroyo Grande Community Hospital.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News