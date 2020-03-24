Dignity Health medical centers prepare triage tents for potential patient influxes

Triage tents will not serve as walk-up specimen collection centers or testing centers for the public. However, specimens may be collected from some patients who arrive at the tents exhibiting severe symptoms of coronavirus, Maloney said.

Individuals experiencing respiratory symptoms should contact their primary care doctor first and use the triage tents as a last resort for care once they open, according to Scott Robertson, chief medical officer for Dignity Health Central Coast.

“If their physician is unavailable, our urgent care centers are here for the community. If an individual is in distress or are having a health emergency, they should visit the emergency department immediately for care,” Robertson said.

At tents located outside of emergency departments, Maloney said staff will use a two-tent system to separate potential COVID-19 cases from those needing other emergency care.

"The first smaller tent will address the concerns of individuals coming into the (emergency department). If they need true emergency services, they would be taken into the (emergency department). If a person believes he/she is symptomatic, the person would then be taken to the larger tent in order that we can collect specimens for COVID-19 testing," Maloney said.