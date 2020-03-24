Dignity Health medical centers prepare triage tents for potential patient influxes

Dignity Health Central Coast has set up triage tents outside local emergency departments and urgent care centers in preparation for potential surges of patients seeking care for coronavirus symptoms.
The tents are located outside Dignity Health Urgent Care centers in Atascadero, Santa Maria, Orcutt, Lompoc and Pismo Beach, as well as outside Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.
These areas are not currently in operation but will be activated when there is need for expanded care outside of emergency departments or an influx of patients, said Dignity Health Central Coast spokeswoman Megan Maloney.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has confirmed 18 cases of COVID-19 in the county. However, Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg would not disclose how many cases have resulted in hospitalizations, citing privacy issues.
Triage tents will not serve as walk-up specimen collection centers or testing centers for the public. However, specimens may be collected from some patients who arrive at the tents exhibiting severe symptoms of coronavirus, Maloney said.
Individuals experiencing respiratory symptoms should contact their primary care doctor first and use the triage tents as a last resort for care once they open, according to Scott Robertson, chief medical officer for Dignity Health Central Coast.
“If their physician is unavailable, our urgent care centers are here for the community. If an individual is in distress or are having a health emergency, they should visit the emergency department immediately for care,” Robertson said.
At tents located outside of emergency departments, Maloney said staff will use a two-tent system to separate potential COVID-19 cases from those needing other emergency care.
"The first smaller tent will address the concerns of individuals coming into the (emergency department). If they need true emergency services, they would be taken into the (emergency department). If a person believes he/she is symptomatic, the person would then be taken to the larger tent in order that we can collect specimens for COVID-19 testing," Maloney said.
Due to the limited numbers of tests in the county, Ansorg said he does not foresee the availability of testing open to everyone in the county anytime soon.