Dine-in services, other indoor operations ordered to close in Santa Barbara County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department released an updated health order Thursday requiring the closure of indoor operations in restaurants, theaters and other sectors in response to recent spikes in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The order was updated in accordance with new state guidelines released Wednesday, requiring Santa Barbara and 18 others counties with concerning COVID-19 rates to cease indoor operations at restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, museums, zoos, card rooms and theaters.

The requirements are effective in Santa Barbara County from 5 p.m. Thursday until 5 p.m. July 26, unless otherwise extended or rescinded, according to the county's Public Health Joint Information Center.

“We have made the decision to close these businesses in order to follow state guidance, especially since our case count continues to rise day by day. This action, particularly in anticipation of the holiday weekend, is a proactive measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 locally,” county Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said.