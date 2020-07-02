Dine-in services, other indoor operations ordered to close in Santa Barbara County

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department released an updated health order Thursday requiring the closure of indoor operations in restaurants, theaters and other sectors in response to recent spikes in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
The order was updated in accordance with new state guidelines released Wednesday, requiring Santa Barbara and 18 others counties with concerning COVID-19 rates to cease indoor operations at restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, museums, zoos, card rooms and theaters.
The requirements are effective in Santa Barbara County from 5 p.m. Thursday until 5 p.m. July 26, unless otherwise extended or rescinded, according to the county's Public Health Joint Information Center.
“We have made the decision to close these businesses in order to follow state guidance, especially since our case count continues to rise day by day. This action, particularly in anticipation of the holiday weekend, is a proactive measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 locally,” county Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said.
According to the updated order, affected businesses will be permitted to continue outdoor services such as outdoor restaurant seating, but bars, breweries and pubs will be required to close completely.
Santa Barbara County already mandated the re-closure of these locations on Monday following strong recommendations from the state.
While some county restaurants and eateries have continued offering only takeout services, others began accepting sit-down guests over the last month following approval to expand services in late May, along with retail and other sectors within Phase 2.
