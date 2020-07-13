Diving back in: Swimmers return to Lompoc Aquatic Center after four-month, pandemic-caused shutdown

Swimmers were back in the water Monday at the Lompoc Aquatic Center, which reopened its doors to the public for the first time in four months.

Staff at the Aquatic Center, located at 207 W. College Ave., welcomed lap swimmers and began reintroducing some other programs on the first day of public access since the facility was closed on March 13 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The reopening was limited, however, as several amenities remained shuttered and several more health and safety procedures were put in place for those looking to utilize the facility as summer heats up.

Still, Lompoc Aquatics Supervisor Mike Espino said he was excited to see the complex back in use. The number of swimmers allowed inside the pools at any one time for lap swim has been capped at 14 in an effort to promote social distancing. That maximum was reached Monday before 9 a.m.

“We’ve had a good wave of folks come in,” Espino said just before noon. “It actually went pretty smooth overall; no issues whatsoever.”

The reopening of the Aquatic Center was a piece of a partial return to service for the Lompoc Recreation Division on Monday.

In addition to inviting back swimmers, the Recreation Division also resumed processing passports via an appointment system at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave. People looking to use that service are encouraged by the city to call 805-875-8100.

At the Aquatic Center, online reservations are required for lap swimming, which is currently available only to people 14 years or older. Reservations can be made for particular lanes for either 30 or 60 minutes at a time.